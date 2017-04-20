More Politics News

April 20, 2017 12:15 AM

ACLU plans rally against immigrant bill

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine says a Republican's immigration bill capitalizes on anti-immigrant fervor and amounts to racial profiling.

Rep. Lawrence Lockman's bill would prohibit any government from restricting the enforcement of federal immigration law.

The ACLU is organizing a protest against the bill at the Statehouse before the Thursday hearing.

Lockman's bill would authorize law enforcement agencies to transport individuals who are unlawfully present to a federal facility. It also would establish a complaint process, a private right of action and a duty to report.

The ACLU notes that federal law doesn't require local law enforcement to engage in federal immigration enforcement.

The civil liberties group says local officers aren't trained as immigration agents. It worries the bill will undermine trust between immigrant communities and law enforcement.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos