April 19, 2017 9:59 PM

Attorneys try to convince governor to commute death sentence

The Associated Press
DENVER

Attorneys for a man who killed four people at Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in 1993 have asked a federal judge to approve spending $750,000 in an effort to persuade Gov. John Hickenlooper to commute their client's death sentence.

The Denver Post reports (https://goo.gl/Vy8Gub ) Nathan Dunlap's attorneys want to present new evidence about the effect of Dunlap's traumatic childhood on his decision-making. Dunlap was scheduled to be executed in August 2013, but Hickenlooper gave him a temporary but indefinite reprieve to life in prison.

Judge John Kane said Wednesday that spending money earmarked for judicial proceedings in an attempt to persuade Hickenlooper would be a misuse of court funds and violates the state constitution.

Hickenlooper's spokeswoman says the governor's legal team has spoken to Dunlap's attorneys, but a decision on clemency has not yet been made.

