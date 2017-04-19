Hundreds turn out to Labrador's town hall

Idaho's Republican U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador is holding a town hall, the first of the state's congressional delegation to do so since the November election.
Labrador, who represents Idaho's first district, will conduct a 90-minute long town hall Wednesday at the Meridian Middle School auditorium. It seats roughly 1,200 people, which was almost full before the event began.
Progressive activists who say they're concerned about President Donald Trump were already lining up outside the venue several hours before it starts at 6:30 p.m.
Labrador held more than 20 town halls last year, but he generally holds four to six a year since taking office in 2010.
