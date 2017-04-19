More Politics News

April 19, 2017 5:30 PM

Ex-Erie County Democratic chair faces election law charges

The Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y.

Three western New York political operatives are charged with violating election law.

State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says Wednesday that G. Steven Pigeon, Kristy Mazurek and David Pfaff created an unauthorized political committee to illegally fund three candidates in the 2013 Democratic primary.

All pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Pigeon is a former Erie County Democratic chairman who is already facing charges for allegedly bribing a judge, allegations he denies. The state Supreme Court judge pleaded guilty last year to receiving a bribe.

Pigeon and the others could face up to four years in prison if convicted.

