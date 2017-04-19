Former Milwaukee officer subject of multiple investigations

Records show a former police officer whose fatal shooting of a black man sparked riots in Milwaukee last summer was the subject of at least half-a-dozen internal investigations, though all relatively minor.
Milwaukee Police recently released the personnel file for Dominique Heaggan-Brown.
The documents reveal investigations into shots fired near Heaggan-Brown's residence, speeding tickets, an online video of him in an apartment with a bong, and a photograph showing Heaggan-Brown with people flashing gang signs.
Most of the incidents were resolved with orders Heaggan-Brown review department policies.
Prosecutors have charged Heaggan-Brown, who is also black, with homicide in the August death of Sylville Smith. The shooting ignited two nights of looting and violence in Milwaukee.
Heaggan-Brown was fired in October, after being charged with sexual assault in a separate case.
