More Politics News

April 19, 2017 3:54 PM

Man charged in shootings of 2 Detroit police officers

The Associated Press
DETROIT

A 19-year-old man is charged in the shooting of two Detroit police officers who were responding to a reported home invasion.

Juwan Plummer was arraigned Wednesday on assault, discharging a firearm and other gun charges.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said the officers knocked on the door Sunday night of a home where Plummer's mother lives and were walking away when a shot was fired from inside the house.

One officer suffered an arm wound. Police Chief James Craig said Tuesday that the other officer was improving after suffering facial wounds.

Craig has said the man who fired the shot may have believed his family's home was being burglarized.

Plummer faces an April 26 probable cause conference and a May 2 preliminary examination.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos