US Rep Krysten Sinema donates $53,400 to Phoenix group

A sexual and domestic violence focused-Arizona organization has accepted $53,400 from U.S. Rep. Krysten Sinema after a nonprofit previously rejected a donation.
The Arizona Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2pgM3mv ) the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence accepted the money Tuesday. Part of the money comes from donations that Backpage.com founders and former Phoenix News Times executives made to Sinema's campaign last year. Michael Lacey and James Larkin were accused of knowingly profiting from prostitution in 2016.
Friends of Public Radio Arizona had previously returned Sinema's $10,600 donation after they discovered the source of the money.
The CEO of the coalition Allie Bones says she is aware of the source but expects to put the money to good use.
