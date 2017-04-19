As rail woes persist, Christie mum on tunnel project he axed

Recent train disruptions in New York have focused attention on a rail tunnel project shut down by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in 2010 that would be nearing completion now.
At a news conference Wednesday to urge more federal funding for a new tunnel, the Republican governor didn't answer questions on the matter. Democratic Sen. Cory Booker bristled that it's past time to assign blame.
Christie killed the original project over cost overrun concerns.
It would have added a second tunnel to augment the current, 110-year-old tunnel. Commuters have endured two derailments and other delays in recent weeks.
Funding for the current tunnel project could be in jeopardy under President Donald Trump's proposed federal budget.
Christie and Booker say they've invited new Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao for a visit.
