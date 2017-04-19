Arkansas leaders mull over Gov. Asa Hutchinson's vetoes

Arkansas leaders are mulling over Gov. Asa Hutchinson's vetoes of recent measures.
Hutchinson vetoed one Republican's legislation that would make unlawful mass picketing a misdemeanor offense and a measure that would ban the enforcement division of Alcoholic Beverage Control from enforcing laws related to gaming or gambling devices, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2pRZqpk ) reported.
Sen. Trent Garner of El Dorado said he doesn't plan on asking the Legislature to override the governor's veto of the picketing bill. Instead, he wants lawmakers and Hutchinson to discuss how to address the problem that blocks workers from their jobs, leads to people being harassed outside their homes and stops people from driving along their streets.
"I want to make sure that we have the best law for all parties involved," Garner said.
But GOP Sen. Scott Flippo, whose measure is aimed at helping places such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Elks clubs, said he's considering a veto override. Flippo said his bill would make local law enforcement officers and prosecutors responsible for enforcing state laws relating to gambling devices.
"I haven't taken it off the table," Flippo said
Hutchinson released a written statement Tuesday saying he appreciates Garner's understanding and is looking forward to continuing discussions with Flippo.
Comments