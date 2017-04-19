US Republican leader holds constituent meetings in Oklahoma

A Republican leader held casual constituent meetings he describes as "community conversations" in Oklahoma to address questions and concerns about the Trump administration.
The Tulsa World (http://bit.ly/2orFVTC ) reports U.S. Sen. James Lankford held the meetings Tuesday in Claremore and Broken Arrow. About 50 people were in attendance at both meetings.
Lankford says the relaxed setting in Broken Arrow, where a succession of five groups gathered in a restaurant, gave him a chance to address more people and answer more questions. At the meeting, Lankford blamed social media for feeding into the anger in American politics.
In Claremore, Lankford said he expects a health care reform bill to reach President Donald Trump by the end of June. He also said Trump should hold to his promise and release the returns.
