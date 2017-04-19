More Politics News

April 19, 2017 12:40 PM

Trump to call commander of International Space Station

By VIVIAN SALAMA Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump will speak next week to the commander of the orbiting International Space Station.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Wednesday the call with astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer will take place on April 24.

On that date, Whitson, the first woman to command the International Space Station, will have spent 535 days in space, the most time spent in space of any American astronaut.

Last month, Trump signed into legislation a law authorizing $19.5 billion in spending for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration for the budget year that began Oct. 1.

Spicer says the call is partly intended to discuss the "importance of encouraging women to pursue careers in stem fields."

The call will air live on NASA TV.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos