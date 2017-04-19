More Politics News

April 19, 2017 11:25 AM

Iowa county seeks changes in hog confinement evaluations

The Associated Press
MASON CITY, Iowa

Officials of a northern Iowa county have asked the state to reconsider its model for evaluating concentrated animal feeding operations.

The Globe Gazette (http://bit.ly/2pBGdfk ) reports that Cerro Gordo County is the 11th to write to the governor and Legislature seeking changes to ensure concerns about the environment are being addressed.

The state's master matrix is a set of standards established by Iowa law governing construction use of hog confinements. It's used for scoring operations, which are approved on a points-based system, and doesn't allow for local control even when county officials see potential health hazards.

County supervisors say they've reached out to the Department of Natural Resources about matters including construction, impacts on drainage, road infrastructure, residential development and environmental concerns.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos