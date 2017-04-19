More Politics News

April 19, 2017 11:25 AM

Pendleton council decides against 'sanctuary city' status

The Associated Press
PENDLETON, Ore.

A city in Eastern Oregon has declined to become a sanctuary city.

The East Oregonian newspaper reports (https://is.gd/8t1vs6 ) that a resident asked the Pendleton City Council to adopt an American Civil Liberties Union-endorsed list of nine policies and rules that limited local police cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Councilman Scott Fairley expressed support, but his motion to adopt the policies failed from a lack of a second.

Police Chief Stuart Roberts told the council that Pendleton — because of state law — already practices many of the policies and rules listed by the ACLU.

Roberts said an exception was a rule that would require immigration enforcement agents to wear duty jackets and make their badges visible at all times while in city facilities.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos