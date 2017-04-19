Pendleton council decides against 'sanctuary city' status

A city in Eastern Oregon has declined to become a sanctuary city.
The East Oregonian newspaper reports (https://is.gd/8t1vs6 ) that a resident asked the Pendleton City Council to adopt an American Civil Liberties Union-endorsed list of nine policies and rules that limited local police cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.
Councilman Scott Fairley expressed support, but his motion to adopt the policies failed from a lack of a second.
Police Chief Stuart Roberts told the council that Pendleton — because of state law — already practices many of the policies and rules listed by the ACLU.
Roberts said an exception was a rule that would require immigration enforcement agents to wear duty jackets and make their badges visible at all times while in city facilities.
