Democrat, Republican move to runoff in state Senate race

Two candidates seeking to replace former state senator Judson Hill are headed to a runoff election.
According to unofficial results from the Georgia Secretary of State, Democrat Christine Triebsch earned the highest total of votes in Tuesday's primary, followed by Republican Kay Kirkpatrick.
The runoff election is on May 16.
Georgia law requires all candidates for a special election to run on one ballot. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two regardless of party move on to a runoff.
The district includes portions of Cobb and Fulton counties.
Hill, a Republican, resigned from the 32nd state Senate district seat to run for Congress. He came in fourth in the 6th Congressional District, missing a June runoff.
