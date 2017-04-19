More Politics News

April 19, 2017 8:09 AM

Mother awarded $350K in teenager's killing by Chicago police

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

The mother of a black teenager killed by Chicago police in July 2013 has been awarded $350,000.

The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2pelyhr ) that a jury awarded the damages Tuesday after finding that the shooting of 17-year-old Christian Green was unjustified.

Attorney Victor Henderson, representing Green's mother, told jurors that the teen had tried to throw a weapon into a trash can and was shot in the back as he ran away from Officer Robert Gonzalez. Jurors found that Gonzalez didn't "reasonably believe" his life was in danger when he fired 11 shots at Green.

A bullet struck Green in the left side of his back, piercing his lung and heart. Court records show Green's gun was found in a vacant lot about 75 feet (22 meters) from his body.

