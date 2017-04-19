More Politics News

April 19, 2017 8:03 AM

Healthy vending machine measure passes in Montgomery County

The Associated Press
ROCKVILLE, Md.

The Montgomery County Council has approved a bill that requires vending machines in government buildings to offer healthy snacks and drinks.

Montgomery County said in a release that under the measure passed Tuesday, 50 percent of items for sale in county vending machines will have to meet American Heart Association nutrition standards. The council voted on the measure unanimously and it will be enacted in July.

After two years, the healthful content in machines would be required to reach 65 percent. Additionally, every vending machine that dispenses beverages would be required to offer bottled water.

The measure was sponsored by council member George L. Leventhal.

