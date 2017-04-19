County considers extending tax for South Carolina interstate

One South Carolina county is considering extending a sales tax that could pay for an interstate highway.
Local media outlets reported Horry County Council has given tentative approval to extending a 1.5 percent tax that could pay for Interstate 73.
The road is proposed to run from near Myrtle Beach to Michigan.
Horry County officials are especially interested in getting an interstate highway from I-95 to the Grand Strand, the heart of South Carolina's $20 billion tourism industry.
This hospitality fee was first approved in 1996, and comes from food and drink sales, accommodations and admission fees.
The council has not decided how to spend the money, which could be used for Beach nourishment or other area roads.
A final vote on the tax could come next month.
Comments