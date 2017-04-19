Homeowner petitions county council to recoup tax overpayment

The York County Council has reopened discussion on refunding a resident for 10 years of overpaid taxes.
The Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2om0PUX) that Rock Hill homeowner Erin Ramey had discovered earlier this year that she had been paying a 6 percent tax rate on her home since 2005. That tax rate is levied on rental properties and businesses, while owner-occupied homes are taxed at 4 percent.
Verified documents say she overpaid more than $1,000 in total, in addition to overpaying Rock Hill by $1,470.
County officials recommended refunding the county's portion after Ramey petitioned, but the council initially rejected the plea. Ramey pleaded her case Monday at the behest of council member William "Bump" Roddey, and the council decided to consider the first reading of a refund ordinance on May 1.
