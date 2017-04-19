More Politics News

April 19, 2017 7:42 AM

Sheriff: Alabama teen missing since 2015 contacts mother

The Associated Press
LUVERNE, Ala.

Law enforcement officials are attempting to locate a missing teen after she contacted her mother Monday.

AL.com reports (http://bit.ly/2pADHG2 ) 19-year-old Myra Alissia Freeman has been missing since December 2015.

Crenshaw County Sheriff Mickey Powell says Freeman's mother Vickie Metcalf had video chatted with her daughter on Monday. Metcalf also posted on Facebook that Freeman was safe. Her family didn't know whether she was alive until then.

Powell wouldn't disclose where Freeman is believed to be living. He says the FBI and law enforcement are working to locate her and verify her safety.

A $10,000 reward for information had been issued last April and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children had listed her as an "endangered runaway" who may have been with an adult man.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos