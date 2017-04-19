Feral hog poison halted to ensure bears don't eat it

The Louisiana agriculture commissioner has suspended the eventual sale of poison designed for feral hogs because Louisiana black bears might eat it.
News outlets report that Commissioner Mike Strain halted the sale of Kaput after seeing a video showing how easily bears can open baited feeders. The Louisiana black bear had been listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, but was removed from that list last year..
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has estimated Louisiana is home to more than 600,000 or more feral hogs, second only to Texas. The hogs destroy crops including sugarcane, soybeans and corn, doing an estimated $76 million damage a year to agriculture in Louisiana.
Strain says authorities don't want to hit non-targeted species and won't quit until a solution is found.
