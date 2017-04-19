More Politics News

April 19, 2017 5:55 AM

New Jersey zoo adds 3 new animals in conservation effort

The Associated Press
WEST ORANGE, N.J.

A New Jersey zoo has added three new animals to their conservation program.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2pfzNCI) the Essex County Turtle Back Zoo held a welcoming ceremony for the animals Monday. The zoo took in an Andean condor, a giant anteater and a maned wolf from other zoos. All three species are either native to Central or South America.

The zoo financed the new exhibits for the animals with an Essex County loan program and a grant from the Zoological Society of New Jersey that totaled $1.6 million.

County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo says the expansion is important in helping to educate the public on preservation efforts.

Zoo Director Michael Kerr says the animals were brought to the zoo to help ensure the survival of each species over the next generation.

