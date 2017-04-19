More Politics News

April 19, 2017 2:54 AM

Man guilty of bomb threats against nuke plant in Florida

The Associated Press
OCALA, Fla.

A north Florida man has pleaded guilty to sending bomb threats to a nuclear power plant, a school and other government and private facilities.

Acting U.S. Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow said in a news release that 25-year-old David Wayne Willmott Jr. pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court to three counts of making threats to use an explosive device.

Federal prosecutors say Willmott emailed bomb threats in 2014 and 2015 to the nuclear plant as well as two courthouses, two airports and a sheriff's office.

An investigation revealed the threats came from a public library computer in Citrus County, where Willmott lived.

Willmott faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for each count.

