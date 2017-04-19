More Politics News

April 19, 2017 2:46 AM

Gilmore to run for Harper's state seat in Tennessee Senate

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

State Rep. Brenda Gilmore has announced she will run for the Nashville seat currently held by longtime Sen. Thelma Harper, a fellow Democrat.

Harper, who has served in the Senate since 1989, says it's "no secret" that she has been considering retirement, but that she won't make up her mind until next year.

Gilmore is no stranger to challenging incumbents should Harper decide to run for another four-year term. She defeated incumbent Rep. Edith Langster by 29 percentage points in the Democratic primary in 2006 before going on to win her first general election.

Democrats currently hold five out 33 seats in the Senate

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos