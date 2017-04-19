More Politics News

April 19, 2017 2:25 AM

India BJP leaders face conspiracy trial in 1992 mosque case

The Associated Press
NEW DELHI

India's top court says several senior leaders of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party will stand trial for their role in a criminal conspiracy to destroy a 16th century mosque in 1992.

The Supreme Court said Wednesday that the trial will held in the northern city of Lucknow and should wrap up in two years. A lower court had earlier dropped conspiracy charges against senior party leaders including L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti.

Hindu groups say the Babri Mosque was built after a temple dedicated to the Hindu god King Rama was destroyed by Muslim invaders.

The destruction of the mosque sparked riots across India that left at least 2,000 people dead.

The case has been languishing in India's sluggish legal system for almost 25 years.

