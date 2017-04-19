NY education chief orders hearing on effort to oust Paladino

New York's education commissioner has scheduled a hearing to decide whether one-time candidate for governor Carl Paladino should be removed from the Buffalo school board.
The June 22 hearing in Albany will focus on a complaint by other school board members that Paladino violated policy by disclosing information that was discussed in executive session.
Paladino says information he disclosed was a matter of public interest and that efforts to remove him are retaliatory.
School board members and community groups have been calling for Paladino's removal since he wrote that he wanted to see former President Barack Obama dead of mad cow disease and Michelle Obama living with a gorilla in Africa.
Paladino, who was involved in President Donald Trump's campaign, says his comments weren't meant for publication.
