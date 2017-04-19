More Politics News

April 19, 2017 12:16 AM

New York awards $13M to combat violent crime

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

New York is awarding more than $13 million to help law enforcement agencies combat gun violence.

The money will go to 20 police departments in the 17 counties participating in the state's Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative. The counties report 83 percent of the violent crime outside of New York City.

A dozen counties received funding to specifically target gun violence. Those are Albany, Erie, Monroe, Westchester, Onondaga (ahn-uhn-DAH'-gah), Suffolk, Nassau (NAS'-saw), Schenectady (skeh-NEHK'-ta-dee), Orange, Niagara, Oneida (oh-NY'-duh) and Dutchess counties.

Five others were awarded grants to target aggravated assaults. Those are Ulster, Chautauqua (shuh-TAH'-kwah), Rockland, Rensselaer (rehn-suh-LEER') and Broome counties.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos