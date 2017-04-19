Bill would send state funds to treat contaminated wells

A Republican lawmaker's bill would direct half a million dollars in state funds to treat contaminated private drinking water wells.
Sen. Joyce Maker's bill is set for a public hearing Wednesday.
Under her legislation, the Maine State Housing Authority would distribute $300,000 to organizations and agencies to help identify individuals in homes with contaminated wells.
Another $200,000 would go to the authority's home repair program to help low-income homeowners purchase well water treatment systems.
More than half of the homes in the state get drinking water from private, residential wells, and less than half have been tested for toxic chemicals.
The Maine-based pollution abatement group Prevent Harm says it's estimated that one in eight Maine wells have too much arsenic or other contaminants of concern.
