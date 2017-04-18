Casper city manager retires amid call for investigation

Casper's city manager, who said he would retire June 1, has left the job early as city leaders come under fire over morale problems within the police department.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports (https://goo.gl/9QsLKK ) the city council approved V.H. McDonald's retirement Tuesday night after he told Mayor Kenyne Humphrey in a letter that he was receptive to moving up the date.
McDonald has served in the position since November 2015.
Humphrey had called for an investigation after a survey found the police force was suffering from poor morale and many were looking for other work. Officers said city staff hadn't acted on their complaints and that they didn't feel like they had the backing of the administration.
McDonald did not respond to a text message sent Tuesday seeking comment.
