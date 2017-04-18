More Politics News

April 18, 2017 8:59 PM

Los Angeles County approves government-run utility

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles County will form a utility in an effort to lower electrical bills and increase the use of clean energy.

The Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2oJCAm2 ) says supervisors voted Tuesday to create a county-run utility to distribute electricity from various sources.

The board approved $10 million in funds for the public energy program, which could start operations next year.

Residents and businesses in unincorporated county areas will choose whether to stay with the area's current major utility, Southern California Edison, or join the new one.

They can also choose whether to use electricity from conventional or green sources such as solar and wind power.

The board says as many as 700,000 customers could be eligible to join.

Edison says it has a neutral position on such power programs.

