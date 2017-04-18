Gov. Doug Ducey signs law tackling disability lawsuits

Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation that is designed to crack down on disability access lawsuits that opponents say are just shakedowns for quick cash settlements.
Ducey signed the legislation backed by business owners Tuesday.
The law will target what legislators call unscrupulous attorneys who are exploiting businesses by finding violations with the Arizonans with Disabilities Act and filing lawsuits. The claims are often dropped after the businesses agree to pay a cash settlement.
Disability groups are not supporting the measure, arguing the disability community's concerns regarding their right to have proper access are not being met under this law at all.
The efforts came after Attorney General Mark Brnovich successfully challenged more than 1,000 lawsuits filed by a disability advocacy group.
