Ongoing budget talks stuck on university bonding plan

Ongoing negotiations between the Legislature and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey are focused on his $1 billion university bonding proposal as a key sticking point as lawmakers reach the key 100-day mark in the yearly session.
Both House Speaker J.D. Mesnard and Senate President Steve Yarbrough said Tuesday the bonding proposal remains a major stumbling block with no solution immediately in sight. The governor proposed allowing the three universities to keep sales taxes they generate to help back the bonds, but that's brought strong and nearly united opposition among Republicans who control the Legislature.
GOP lawmakers appear settled on bigger teacher raises than Ducey proposed. He wanted 2 percent over five years and lawmakers are looking at a 2-year phase-in.
Other key issues are road funding for counties and cities.
