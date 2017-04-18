Family of man who died in custody: Evidence missing in case

The family of a man who died after a struggle with Baltimore police officers says the department has been unable to produce the drugs they say he had on him when he was stopped.
Officers stopped 44-year-old Tyrone West in July 2013 for a traffic violation. Police said they noticed a bulge in his sock and found cocaine. When West ran, officers chased and tackled him, and he died of what the official autopsy says was a heart condition. The family disputes the cause of death. The officers were not charged.
In a document filed earlier this month, the family says the department has been unable to produce the drugs from their evidence locker, nor any documentation of them.
The department declined to comment due to ongoing litigation.
