April 18, 2017 3:58 PM

First-ever female mayor takes office in St. Louis

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

St. Louis' first-ever female mayor is officially in office.

Democrat Lyda Krewson was sworn in Tuesday. She won a hard-fought Democratic primary in March and won easily in the April 4 general election in the heavily-Democratic city.

Krewson replaces four-term Democrat Francis Slay, who chose not to run again. Slay is joining a law firm.

Krewson, a longtime alderwoman, cited several economic success stories in a speech at the City Hall rotunda, and vowed to continue moving the city forward.

