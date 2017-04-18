The Latest: Trump signs order on high-skilled worker visas

The Latest on President Donald Trump's trip to Wisconsin (all times EDT):
3:40 p.m.
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to tighten the rules for technology companies seeking to bring highly skilled foreign workers to the U.S.
The order Trump signed at the Kenosha, Wisconsin, headquarters of tool maker Snap-on Inc. targets the H-1B visa program. The White House says the program undercuts American workers by bringing in large numbers of cheaper foreign workers, which drives down U.S. wages.
The order directs U.S. agencies to propose rules to prevent immigration fraud and abuse in the program.
Agencies are also being asked to suggest changes so that H-1B visas are granted to the "most-skilled or highest-paid applicants."
Trump says the order sends a "powerful signal to the world" that the U.S. will defend its workers, protect their jobs and put America first.
