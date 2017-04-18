North Providence to install active shooter detection system

The mayor of North Providence says the town is installing a system to detect and track an active shooter in all school and municipal buildings.
Mayor Charles Lombardi demonstrated the technology at the high school Tuesday. The system's sensors automatically trigger alerts that reach police officers and school officials if a weapon is fired.
The active shooter detection system was developed by Shooter Detection Systems in Massachusetts.
CEO Christian Connors says he knows of no other city that has installed this system or a similar one in all of its municipal buildings.
Lombardi says it'll be installed in schools within about two weeks and in municipal buildings within six months to a year.
He says he expects to pay the roughly $600,000 cost using money from a settlement with Google.
