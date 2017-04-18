More Politics News

April 18, 2017 3:48 PM

Feds practice Ebola evacuations despite past Trump criticism

By MATTHEW LEE AP Diplomatic Writer
WASHINGTON

The Trump administration recently conducted drills for transporting Ebola virus patients to the United States, even though Donald Trump railed against his predecessor's decision to bring Ebola-infected patients to the U.S. for treatment in 2014.

The State Department and the Department of Health and Human Services say they led an unprecedented inter-agency drill last week to test their preparedness to deal with a new outbreak of Ebola or another highly infectious disease.

Eleven simulated patients were flown in specially designed bio-containment containers from Sierra Leone to Washington's Dulles International Airport. They then went to five medical centers across the U.S.

As a private citizen, Trump heaped scathing criticism on President Barack Obama for the Ebola evacuations, saying they were dangerous and a threat to America.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos