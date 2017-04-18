More Politics News

April 18, 2017 2:23 PM

State lawmakers to study water issue, workforce housing

The Associated Press
PIERRE, S.D.

Lawmakers are set to study how the use of publicly-owned bodies of water over privately-owned land should be regulated, an issue that has vexed landowners and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

The Legislature's Executive Board decided Tuesday on topics to study ahead of the 2018 session. The panel also approved a study on workforce housing.

The first study committee would look at nonmeandered waters, which are bodies of water —usually smaller in size — that weren't specially designated during government surveys in the late 1800s.

It would encompass issues including a recent state Supreme Court decision, private property protections, public access to waters and the regulation and management of nonmeandered waters.

Since the court decision, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks has limited access to infrastructure on over 20 lakes in the state.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos