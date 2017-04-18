More Politics News

April 18, 2017 2:23 PM

Not-guilty plea for lawmaker charged with ghost employee

The Associated Press
DETROIT

A Michigan lawmaker has appeared in federal court for the first time since being charged with putting a phony employee on his public payroll.

A not-guilty plea was entered Tuesday for Sen. Bert Johnson, a Democrat from Highland Park. He's accused of borrowing $14,000 from a woman and repaying her by putting her on his payroll as a community liaison.

The government says Glynis Thornton was paid $23,000 but did no work in 2014. She's been cooperating with investigators since getting caught in a separate corruption case involving bribes for a Detroit school principal.

Johnson's lawyer, Cyril Hall, has denied that Thornton was a ghost employee.

