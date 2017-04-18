More Politics News

April 18, 2017 2:15 PM

GOP's John Kasich featured guest at live town hall on CNN

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Ohio's Republican governor is going before a live studio audience to discuss his experience in the 2016 presidential race, his new book and President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

CNN will host the town hall-style event with Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) in New York. It begins at 10 p.m. EDT Monday. Anchor Anderson Cooper will moderate the forum.

Kasich's appearance dovetails with Tuesday's release of his book, Two Paths: America Divided or United. It includes his reflections on the tone of last year's election and his hopes for the future.

The second-term governor faces term limits next year. He says he's not running for anything else, but the national tone of his messages and his busy travel schedule are fueling speculation he'll seek the presidency again in 2020.

