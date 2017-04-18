Appeals court won't add candidates to Montana ballot

An appeals court has denied a request by three minor party and independent candidates to put them on the ballot for Montana's May 25 special congressional election.
The three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the emergency motion for an injunction in its order late Monday.
Instead, the panel ordered the candidates and the Montana Secretary of State's Office to file their arguments by mid-June, well after the election to replace former U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke will be held.
The Green Party's Thomas Breck and independents Steve Kelly and Doug Campbell sought an order either placing them on the ballot or giving them more time to collect the signatures they need to qualify as candidates.
The candidates on the ballot are Republican Greg Gianforte, Democrat Rob Quist and Libertarian Mark Wicks.
