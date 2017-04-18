More Politics News

April 18, 2017 12:49 PM

South Salt Lake helps with shelter plans to stave off crime

The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

Leaders in South Salt Lake City fought against a new homeless shelter being built in their town but are now helping with plans for the facility, saying they want to make the best of a bad situation and reduce the potential for crime.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2ok3nmB) South Salt Lake Councilwoman Portia Mila and Councilwoman Sharla Beverly are looking for ideas and touring local homeless shelters and rehabilitation facilities, with the hope of avoiding drug markets and other problems surrounding Salt Lake City's overflowing downtown shelter.

The new homeless shelter in South Salt Lake is one of three homeless resource centers that state officials plan to build to replace the downtown Salt Lake City shelter. The other two resource centers will be in Salt Lake City.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos