Grand Rapids town halls to share racial profiling data

The results of a 2017 race-based traffic stops study will be presented to the public and the Grand Rapids Police Department in upcoming town hall meetings.
The Grand Rapids Press (http://bit.ly/2oIFk33 ) reports Lamberth Consulting Inc., an independent group, will share its methods and findings from the $157,000 study next week during four community meetings.
The study assesses if there's a disparity against minorities in traffic stops by determining if Grand Rapids officers unreasonably stop more minorities than others. Surveyors observed 20 locations in the city and recorded drivers' demographic information. They then compared the information to traffic stops made in those areas between 2013 and 2015.
The study's results fulfill one of 12 recommendations made by City Manager Greg Sundstrom to improve relationships between Grand Rapids police and community members.
Comments