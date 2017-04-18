Ex-Oregon police employee plans to appeal suit's dismissal

The lawyer for a former Springfield police employee says he plans to appeal a judge's decision to dismiss the worker's civil rights lawsuit.
U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken last week granted the city's motion for summary judgment in a First Amendment case brought by Thelma Barone, the police department's former multicultural liaison.
The ruling bars the case from going to trial.
Attorney Andrew Lewinter tells The Register-Guard (http://bit.ly/2okrHEy ) an appeal will be filed because he and his client believe the judge got it wrong.
Barone filed suit in 2015, days after then-Springfield Police Chief Tim Doney fired her.
Barone alleges she was fired in retaliation for her answering questions from the public about racial profiling.
