More Politics News

April 18, 2017 5:28 PM

Man challenges lawsuit fee requirement after police kill dog

The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

A man who filed a lawsuit seeking $2 million after Salt Lake City police shot and killed his dog has challenged two laws requiring extra fees before suing a law-enforcement officer.

The Salt Lake Tribune (http://bit.ly/2pOSx8d) reports that on Monday dog owner Sean Kendall's attorney argued that the laws violate due process and equal protection rights.

Before suing law-enforcement officers, people are required to post a bond to cover the officer's attorney fees and court costs and pay at least $300 for an "undertaking." The laws are meant to protect officers from unwarranted lawsuits.

Earlier this year, a judge ruled against Kendall's $2 million lawsuit, saying he didn't establish either an unconstitutional search or seizure in the 2014 shooting of his 90-pound dog in his backyard. He has appealed the ruling.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos