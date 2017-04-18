Man challenges lawsuit fee requirement after police kill dog

A man who filed a lawsuit seeking $2 million after Salt Lake City police shot and killed his dog has challenged two laws requiring extra fees before suing a law-enforcement officer.
The Salt Lake Tribune (http://bit.ly/2pOSx8d) reports that on Monday dog owner Sean Kendall's attorney argued that the laws violate due process and equal protection rights.
Before suing law-enforcement officers, people are required to post a bond to cover the officer's attorney fees and court costs and pay at least $300 for an "undertaking." The laws are meant to protect officers from unwarranted lawsuits.
Earlier this year, a judge ruled against Kendall's $2 million lawsuit, saying he didn't establish either an unconstitutional search or seizure in the 2014 shooting of his 90-pound dog in his backyard. He has appealed the ruling.
