School member defends timing of Natchez-Adams bond vote

A board member is defending the timing of a special election in the Natchez-Adams School District.
The Natchez Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2oRWagH ) that Phillip West says it's important to pass a proposed $35 million bond issue as soon as possible. He says that will allow work to begin on school construction and renovation projects.
Schools in the district are more than 50 years old, and West told county supervisors that the buildings need improvements in technology.
The special election is scheduled for May 23, and West says it will cost the district about $20,000 to $30,000.
Passing a bond issue requires at least 60 percent support.
A local tax increase could be required, depending on the interest rate the district will pay for the long-term financing.
