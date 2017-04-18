Editorial Roundup: Recent editorials in Arkansas newspapers

Here are excerpts from recent editorials in Arkansas newspapers:
The Jonesboro Sun. April 12, 2017.
So now we know the real reason why former District Court Clerk Joe Monroe resigned his post to take a fortuitous opening with the county that pays about half as much.
Craighead County District Judge David Boling accused Monroe on March 30 of improperly awarding vacation time, personal time and compensatory time to multiple deputy court clerks. When faced with the evidence Boling had uncovered, Monroe verbally offered his resignation and followed that up April 3 with a letter of resignation.
Boling turned his findings over to Arkansas Division of Legislative Audit to investigate. Like all taxpayers, we'll be interested to find out the gory details of what auditors uncover, including Monroe's own vacation/sick/compensatory record.
Miraculously, Monroe was hired by Craighead County Judge Ed Hill to work in the county's road department almost immediately after resigning his post as court clerk. Hill went so far as to stop the human resources process of Monroe's resignation, instead calling it a transfer.
Hill declined immediate comment on Boling's claim, saying he had yet to read Boling's letter to legislative audit.
But wouldn't Hill question Monroe's reasons for wanting to step down from a job that pays twice as much to operate road equipment for the county? Wouldn't Monroe know that Hill would soon find out about Boling's letter to legislative audit?
If he didn't know, Hill should have investigated further before creating a job for Monroe. If he did, well, that would look really bad.
Let's just say the good-old-boy system in Craighead County government is alive and well, thank you.
There's been a lot of that being discovered lately as The Sun recently reported that legislative audit found massive abuse of vacation and sick leave in the 2nd Judicial District Public Defender's Office, resulting in the firing of long-time chief public defender Bill Howard. Howard and several of his deputies had failed to report any vacation or sick leave for a dozen years or more, according to a report provided by the public defender's commission.
The audit found similar abuse statewide.
It's sickening.
It's impossible to believe these state employees — attorneys, no less — were never sick or took a vacation during those years in question.
We suspect it's because any vacation or sick time not taken can be banked and reimbursed to a certain limit when employees retire or resign their post.
In other words, they walk away from the job with a bag of money they may not have actually earned.
It's become painfully obvious that vacation and sick leave are being abused in the public defender's office and district court. We'd also like to know if that's the case with compensatory time, when salaried employees supposedly work more than 40 hours a week and bank that time for later use or a big payout.
What's painfully clear is that no one — with the current exception of Judge Boling and a few foxes — is watching the taxpayers' hen house in county government.
We applaud Judge Boling for turning his findings over to legislative audit. He's making a huge impact on district court. With Boling's recent findings, Judge Hill should also ask legislative audit to investigate leave and comp time throughout county government.
That's why The Sun has asked for the accumulated vacation, sick leave and compensatory time of all county employees for the past five years.
It will be interesting to see if our elected officials and their employees are accurately following the rules or if they're feathering their own nests at the taxpayers' expense when they leave the county's employment.
We look forward to publishing our findings.
___
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. April 17, 2017.
At last count, our esteemed legislators in less than solemn assembly have added at least 10 more exemptions to this state's once model Freedom of Information Act, which tends to emerge from every session of the Ledge with still more holes in it. This time it came out of the fray not only tattered and torn but almost beyond recognition.
To quote Tom Larimer, a temperate fellow who's executive director of the Arkansas Press Association, some changes in the FOIA "were not bad ideas. Unfortunately, the bills went way too far by closing 'records and other information.' " That phrase, he noted, could cover "just about anything" any agency of the state wanted covered up. "I don't think there is any doubt," he added, "the 'security' bills passed in this session will have the most impact on the FOIA going forward." Impact indeed. Like the impact a freight train might have on a car stranded on its tracks. They may be dubbed "security" bills but they're likely to leave We the People more insecure as ever when it comes to knowing just what our public servants are serving up.
Seven of these misconceived changes have already been signed into law by our governor, The Hon. Asa Hutchinson. Some of the exemptions may be warranted, but in their cumulative effect they're a standing invitation to abuse.
For examples, the public will not be allowed to see or hear any recordings of a police officer's death; certain information about community correction centers or about records involving details about security at the Governor's Mansion; a lot of investigative files on juveniles; information about security in or around public schools from kindergartens to universities; information about the state Capitol's security records — you name it, and the information may not be available to you, Mr. and Mrs. Arkansas.
Just about the only thing that kept this session of the Ledge from being a total catastrophe for this state's Freedom of Information Act instead of an unmitigated disaster seems to have been its sponsor's decision not to press ahead with a proposal that would have kept secret any bill that had been considered by any attorney for any governmental agency. Thank goodness for the smallest favor.
___
Texarkana Gazette. April 17, 2017.
As we write this, the story is still developing. By the time you read it, police may have closed in on the suspect.
Here's what we know: Police across the country are searching for Steve Stephens, 37, who allegedly shot and killed a 74-year-old man Sunday, April 16, in Cleveland, Ohio, then posted a video of the slaying on Facebook.
Stephens was apparently driving around, looking for a victim, when he found Robert Godwin Sr. out collecting aluminum cans to sell. And then he shot him, according to authorities.
The whole thing is in the video. It seems Stephens was upset over his girlfriend and, as he put it in another video streamed live on the social media site, "snapped."
Police are calling for Stephens to turn himself in. We hope he heeds the call. But there is another issue in this case as well.
When the video was posted, it drew thousands of views. Some users shared the video as well, allowing thousands more to view it. Facebook shut down Stephens' account and has been busy deleting the video whenever they find it, but copies were made and appear on other websites where it will live forever. Millions must have seen it by now. Millions more will see it in the future.
This isn't the first time a horrific act of violence has appeared on Facebook. Facebook says it's rules don't allow such content and that its staff will delete anything that violates its terms of service. But since Facebook doesn't screen videos and other materials before they are posted by users, it will always be a game of catch-up. And that opens the door for those who crave notoriety through violence to get their chance at infamy.
Predictably, Facebook is under fire for this. There is always understandable outrage to such things. Some are even calling for criminal charges against anyone who posts violent material online.
There is no easy answer. Facebook and other social media don't have the manpower to police every bit of content posted from billions of users. And not even the threat of prosecution will deter users from sharing gruesome content. Many are outside U.S. jurisdiction anyway. Millions around the world have a morbid curiosity. The stuff wouldn't be there without some demand. It's not going away completely.
So don't watch the stuff. Just don't. And since Facebook will remove content that is against its terms of service, report it when you see it. Report it immediately.
It's not a perfect solution, but there is no perfect solution. Right now, it's the best we can hope for. Fewer watching, more objecting. Public outrage can be a powerful thing when channeled appropriately.
