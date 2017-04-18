More Politics News

April 18, 2017 11:16 AM

Florida Senate OKs $3.75m for boy found doused in chemicals

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

A boy who was found doused in chemicals inside his father's pesticide truck while his dead twin sister decomposed in the back would receive the remainder of a $5 million settlement under a bill passed by the Senate.

The Senate unanimously passed the bill Tuesday to pay Victor Barahona $3.75 million to complete a settlement with the Department of Children and Families.

Victor and his sister Nubia Barahona suffered extreme abuse by their adoptive parents. He was found suffering chemical burns along Interstate 95 in 2011 when he was 10 years old.

The child welfare agency has been criticized for allowing Jorge and Carmen Barahona to adopt the children despite signs of abuse.

Authorities later learned the couple tied the children up and locked them in a bathroom.

