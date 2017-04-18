North Dakota wants study initiated measure process

The North Dakota Legislature wants a study of the state's initiated and referred measure process. It allows citizens to bypass the Legislature and put a proposed law or constitutional amendment directly to voters if enough petition signatures are gathered.
The Senate and the House approved the measure on Monday that creates a 19-member commission to study whether any state law or constitutional provision should be amended. The study also will look at potential limits on out-of-state funding.
That portion was spurred after a California businessman put roughly $2.5 million into a successful North Dakota ballot measure that incorporate victims' rights provisions into the state constitution.
The North Dakota Constitution includes the right of initiative and referendum, which is a process that voters may use to repeal new laws.
Comments