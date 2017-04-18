More Politics News

April 18, 2017 12:57 PM

Man injured after part of tree falls on him near US Capitol

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Authorities say a man was seriously injured after part of a tree fell on top of him near the U.S. Capitol.

District of Columbia Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo says the department took the man to a hospital in "very critical" condition Tuesday morning.

U.S. Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki says in a statement that a portion of a large tree collapsed and hit the man about 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Independence Avenue and First Street, Southeast. She says police and firefighters freed the man from under the tree.

Independence Avenue has been closed in the area.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos