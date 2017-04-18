Firm says it is still reviewing options for Topeka hospital

The owner of a nonprofit Catholic hospital in Topeka says it will stop operating the hospital whether or not it is successful in finding a buyer for the financially troubled facility.
Denver-based SCL Health said in a statement Tuesday that it is willing to donate the St. Francis hospital to another organization to keep the 378-bed facility open.
The company issued the statement shortly after Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback said he had secured a promise from its CEO not to announce a closing Tuesday. Brownback said SCL promised it would work with state and local officials to find a way to keep the hospital open.
SCL has been looking for a buyer for St. Francis since May 2016.
